New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) The Jammu & Kashmir Police is enrolling more women in its battalions for which dates have been declared.

According to a senior J&K Police officer, recruitment dates have been set for physical endurance test and physical standard test to be conducted in six districts. It is expected that a large number of women will enrol.

A senior officer said the recruitment process for two women’s battalions has been started.

–IANS

