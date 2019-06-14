J&K policeman injured in ‘fidayeen’ attack succumbs

Srinagar, June 16 (IANS) A Jammu and Kashmir Police officer, who was critically injured in a ‘fidayeen’ attack in Anantnag last week, succumbed at the AIIMS Delhi where he was flown to for treatment on Sunday, police said.

Five CRPF troopers and a Pakistani militant were killed when militants attacked a security forces party in K.P. Road area of Anantnag town on Wednesday.

Station House Officer, Anantnag, Arshad Khan was critically injured in that attack and initially treated at the army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar from where he was shifted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences. He was airlifted to Delhi in an air ambulance on Sunday.

Anantnag police where Arshad Khan was posted said on its Twitter page: “Our braveheart inspector Arshad Khan who got injured as SHO Anantnag couldn’t make it. May the departed soul rest in peace (Amen) @KashmirPolice.”

–IANS

sq/vd