J&K prepared to deal with coronavirus case: Govt

Jammu, March 3 (IANS) Though there has been no coronavirus case in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory is fully geared up to deal with it, according to a senior official.

“We are fully alert. The surveillance has been increased, since the first advisory issued by the Centre on February 2,” said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning, Development, Monitoring) and the J&K administration’s official spokesman, here on Tuesday.

According to Kansal, 201 individuals who either had visited China, South Korea, Iran and Thailand or come in contact with the persons who travelled to these countries, have been screened. Of the 21 tests, no one has been reported positive for coronavirus.

Self-declaration points have been set up at all J&K airports and check-points on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for screening of travellers from the affected countries.

Kansal said round-the-clock data centres had been set up to keep track of information on travellers from the affected countries.

“There is no reason to panic. Doctors, specialists and government officials are reaching out to people about respiratory hygiene,” he said.

To house coronavirus patient, facilities have been set up in Srinagar and Jammu, which includes isolation facilities and dedicated ventilators. “Samples of suspects are being sent to Delhi laboratory and we get reports within 48 hours,” Kansal said.

