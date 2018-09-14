J&K PSC exempts specially abled candidates from application fee

Srinagar, Sep 15 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) announced on Saturday that all physically challenged and specially abled candidates would henceforth be exempt from paying any application fee.

Lateef-ul-Zaman Deva, Chairman of the JKPSC, said: “Physically challenged Persons and specially abled candidates are henceforth exempt by JKPSC from payment of application fee for examinations/interviews conducted by the commission”.

The JKPSC like all such commissions in other states of the country makes selections for all gazetted services in the state including those for the combined services like the Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) and the Kashmir Police Service (KPS).

–IANS

