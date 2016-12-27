J&K singer joins ‘The Voice India’, aims to relocate parents

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Sumit Bharadwaj, who hails from the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, is competing in reality show “The Voice India Season 2” not just to showcase his talent, but also with an aim to relocate his parents to Mumbai. He is worried about them as the situation in his hometown can “get worse at any time”.

Sumit, 26, has been singing since he was five years old. He trained under his guru.

“I belong to a small district called Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, which is 230 km away from Jammu and close to the India-Pakistan border. My family stays there and I am worried about them because the situation can get worse there at any time,” Sumit said in a statement.

“I wish to take my parents out of that district and get them to Mumbai because the situation out there is bad. Through ‘The Voice India’ platform, I wish to prove myself and get my parents out of Poonch and give them a peaceful life in Mumbai,” he added.

Talking about talent representing a small district at a national level, Ashraf Choudhary, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Poonch, said in the statement: “Whenever we see reality shows — be it in singing, dancing or acting, we have always heard that the talents are from some metropolitan city of India or may be a better city.

“Today, it is a very proud moment that Sumit is representing Poonch on a national level by being selected on the show.”

Popular singer Shaan, who is seen as a coach on the &TV show, said: “It’s so endearing to see beautiful talent coming out from such remote parts of India and trying to make it big in the metros. Sumit’s story touched everyone’s heart, quite similar to his singing.”

