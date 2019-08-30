J&K to have 100% landline connectivity from Thursday

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) After nearly a month of communication blockade in Jammu and Kashmir, all landline connections across the Valley will be restored from Thursday, it was announced on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Department of Information and Public Relations said that the remaining 19 telephone exchanges, which are still under communication restrictions, will be opened on Wednesday night

The central government had imposed communication restrictions in the valley, by clamping down upon landline, mobile and internet connections, after special status was withdrawn from the state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

“Most telephone exchanges to be functional tonight across Valley. Mobiles being restored gradually, already buzzing in Kupwara. Thanks for patience and regrets for inconvenience,” tweeted Shahid Choudhary, DM and Development Commissioner, Srinagar.

Telephone exchanges have been opened in batches over the past 30 days for re-establishing communication lines. Mobile phone connections are gradually being restored across the Valley too.

However, there is no word yet from the authorities on the restoration of internet connectivity in the valley.

–IANS

