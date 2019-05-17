JK Tyre National Karting C’ship to expand this year

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) The JK Tyre National Karting Championship in its rejigged avatar promises to take the country by storm in the new season, as the authorized promoter & organizer Meco Motorsports have repackaged and upgraded the entire championship.

The championship will not only spot promising talent but will also nurture them and chart their future path towards glory, just like it has done for the likes of Karun Chandhok, Armaan Ebrahim, Aditya Patel, Arjun Maini and Kush Maini in the past.

The entire programme will have three different sub-sets: the JK Tyre 4-stroke Sodi Kart Sprint Karting Championship, the X-30 Karting and the Rotax Karting.

Winners of the 4-stroke championship will get an option to choose between X-30 and Rotax; the X-30 &Rotaxwinners (Junior & Senior classes only) will go on to participate in their respective world finals and also get a sponsored drive in the LGB-4 championship during the JK National Racing Championship.

The Sodi Kart – 4 Stroke Engine category will have the Sodi Kart Chassis from France running on a four-stroke Honda GX 200 engine. This category is an entry level category for all budding karting enthusiasts. The speeds are not extremely high and the karts and engines are all single make run with the same setup, thus giving an equal opportunity to all. The top speed of these karts is approximately 70 kmph.

In the two-stroke X-30 category, which is powered by the 125cc IAME X30 2-stroke engines from Italy, is a world series and exceedingly popular in India. The chassis’ are from Praga, Italy. All the karts are equal and run by a single team and the technical package encourages the best sportsperson to win amongst equals. The top speed of this kart is 120 kmph. There are 3 classes, namely the Cadet, Junior & Senior Classes for 3 different age groups. The winner of this category will compete in the X30 World Finals in Europe.

The two-stroke Rotax category will have a top speed of 120 kmph. Rotax is the most sought-after class and is run totally on international parameters. The winner of the class at the end of the year will compete in the Rotax Max World Finals with finalists from across the world.

Talking about their mega plans, Sanjay Sharma, Head of JK Motorsport, said: “We have repackaged our entire karting programme this season, with the main aim of getting more and more people exposed to the sport and also to make it affordable for them. We went back to the drawing board and decided to get the four-stroke karting event back in the championship.”

“The championship which was the most sought-after event in the 2000s not just attracted hundreds of participants but also drew viewers in huge numbers because of the added entertainment quotient. Along with giving them exposure to the very first level of motorsport, participants who would want to pursue it seriously will now have an option to choose from X-30 and Rotax, both internationally acclaimed two-stroke karting championships. Therefore, a participant can start from four-stroke karting, move on to two-stroke, thereafter to Indian make Formula Car (LGB), to JK Euro to Formula 3 and so on,” he added.

