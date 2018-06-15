JK Tyre national racing championship kick-starts July 6

Coimbatore, June 19 (IANS) The 21st edition of the JK Tyre FMSCI national racing championship will get underway here on July 6, with the countrys top drivers vying for the mantle of Indias fastest racer of the year, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

Besides revealing the dates for the upcoming season, JK Motorsport also unveiled a string of exciting motorsports events, right from circuit racing to off-roading to rallying competitions in different parts of the country.

The first round will take place during the July 6-8 weekend while the grand finale will be held from November 16-18 at the majestic Buddh Circuit in Greater Noida.

The second Round is scheduled for August 31 to September 2 and the third from October 12 to 14, both also in Coimbatore.

The Euro JK 18 will continue to be the blue riband event of the championship, drawing the cream of the racing pool, including those who are already competing on the international stage.

It will be supported by the LGB Formula 4 which gives budding racers the opportunity to hone their skills. The Suzuki Gixxer Cup will remain an integral part of the championship, offering the country’s prominent bikers the platform to compete against the best.

“We celebrated a huge milestone last year, when we completed 20 years of JKNRC,” Sanjay Sharma, head of JK Motorsport, said.

“We embark on a new journey this season and renew our commitment to discover, hone and support young talent as they strive to make it big in the world of racing,” he added.

–IANS

