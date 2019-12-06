JK Tyre Orange 4X4 Fury set for MOCA, BODA showdown

Dambuk (Arunachal Pradesh), Dec 13 (IANS) Marabhum Offroaders Club of Arunachal and BODA will be the cynosure of all eyes as the 6th edition of the JK Tyre Orange 4X4 Fury gets underway here in the serene and quaint Dambuk Valley.

MOCA were the surprise package last year and stunned everyone in the fray with their fearless and tactical driving to win the title.

They will fancy their chances again this year and will definitely try and use their local knowledge to the optimum in pursuit of glory.

However, it won’t be an easy affair for them as they would face a strong challenge from BODA, one of the most experienced off-roading teams of India. BODA, winner here in 2017, will have a strong edge going into the event and will be eager to underline their supremacy this year.

The other teams that will fancy their chances in this event will be NIOC from Delhi, R&T Catalyst from Kottayam, Team Fairmont from Mumbai and DOT of Goa.

The 4X4 Fury which is being held in the backdrop of the famous ‘Orange Festival of Adventure & Music’ will test the skills of the team in a challenging format comprising long marathon stages. This will be the first time such a format is being followed in an off-roading competition.

Considered as one of the toughest off-roading events of India, the competitors will have to negotiate natural and gruelling obstacles like swamps, steep riverbanks, boulder-filled riverbeds and tracks through verdant rain forests. The event will be a tough test of man and machine over the next few days.

This is a calendar event of Arunachal Pradesh Tourism that is focused on promoting adventure sports in the state.

