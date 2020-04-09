J&K Villagers appeal for calm

Srinagar, April 13 (IANS) A day after three persons, including a minor, were killed in the Kupwara sector in Pakistani shelling, villagers who live close to the Line of Control (LoC) appealed for calm on Monday.

“He was my uncle. She was mother of four. We appeal the governments of both counties to stop shelling and not to force people to turn homeless,” said a relative of the deceased.

Heartbreaking images emerged from the area on Sunday, with a mother holding body of child in her lap, killed in Pakistani shelling.

The army said in a statement, unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Keran sector was targeting civilians.

On Friday, five soldiers of special forces were killed in an encounter in the Keran sector, five infiltrators were also eliminated.

But the LoC violation is not limited to Kupwara but has spread to other sectors, including Poonch.

–IANS

