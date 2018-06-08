JKP honoured for working to educate underprivileged girls

Bangkok, June 10 (IANS) Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat (JKP), which works to educate underprivileged girls in Uttar Pradeshs Pratapgarh district, has been honoured with the ‘World Icon Award 2018 at an event here.

The award, instituted by M4U, was received by JKP Trustee Ram Puri on behalf of Chairperson Vishakha Tripathi in the Thai capital.

JKP, according to Puri, provides free education to some 5,000 poor girls in Pratapgarh through the Kripalu Girls Vidyalaya, Kripalu Girls Intermediate College and the Kripalu Girls Primary School.

“The aim is to ensure they have free education from the primary to post-graduate level, and to make them self-reliant,” he added.

The Trust has also set up health facilities in rural areas, with three well-equipped charitable hospitals — at Managarh in Pratapgarh, and Barsana and Vrindavan in Mathura — providing free medical facilities to patients.

–IANS

