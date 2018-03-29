J&K’s Mughal Road opens for traffic

Jammu, March 31 (IANS) The historic Mughal Road connecting the Jammu region with the Kashmir Valley was opened on Saturday for one-way traffic.

“After remaining closed due to snow for four months, the Mughal Road has been opened for one-way traffic,” an official said.

“Seven vehicles carrying 46 passengers moved from Poonch towards the valley on Saturday.”

The 84 km-long historic road was originally used by the Mughal emperors to travel to Kashmir in the 16th century.

Emperor Akbar came to Kashmir in 1586 through the Mughal Road while his son, Jahangir died while returning from the Valley on the road.

–IANS

sq/ksk/vm