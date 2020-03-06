JKWP celebrates Holi with fervour in Srinagar

Srinagar, March 10 (IANS) The Centre for Inclusive & Sustainable Governance in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Workers Party (JKWP) on Tuesday celebrated the festival of colours with fervour and gaiety at the Gindun Park in the Raj Bagh area here.

“Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs all are under one roof to celebrate Holi and we are happy to see the communal harmony intact and we wish every countrymen on this special day occasion,” said Mir Junaid, president of JKWP.

In his message, Junaid said that festivals celebrated in a country or society offset its culture and traditions. Holi is a festival of social equality, which removes disparity and life’s monotony.

While expressing his joy over the celebrations of Holi, he said: “This shows the unity and brotherhood that is alive in our valley and I have great pleasure in extending my greetings and good wishes.”

While praying for the equality, the JKWP chief said that that the festival of colours will remove all evils and create an atmosphere of equality and harmony.

–IANS

sdr/arm