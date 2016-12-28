JLo drops out of New Year’s Eve party, Minaj steps in

Miami, Dec 29 (IANS) Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has backed out of a six-figure contract with a Miami club to perform on New Years Eve, and now rapper Nicki Minaj has stepped in.

“They reached out to Nicki first,” said a source, reports pagesix.com.

“But she was on vacation in Turks and Caicos to celebrate her birthday (in early December) and didn’t respond to the offer in time, so they reached out to Jennifer.”

Lopez is said to have dropped out to spend New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas with her rumoured beau and rapper Drake.

