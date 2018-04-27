JLo glad to be a role model

Los Angeles, May 3 (IANS) Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez says she is glad her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez sees her as a great role model for his daughters.

The 48-year-old star spoke about being a great role model for her children at an event in Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California, reports etonline.com.

Lopez has twins Emme and Max with her former husband Marc Anthony. And Rodriguez has daughters Natasha and Ella.

“For me, he is so lovely and he is so supportive and encouraging of everything that I do,” Lopez said.

“I’m glad that he sees me that way, that I would be a good role model to his girls. You know, I’m just trying to be a good mom to mine and the best I can be for all four of them,” she added.

What’s her plan for Mother’s Day?

“You know it depends every year. The kids just always plan a little something. It’s always very sweet and I try to always see my mom and take her out for a minute. Nothing too crazy.”

–IANS

