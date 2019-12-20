JMM-Cong surge ahead, BJP trails (2nd Lead)

Ranchi, Dec 23 (IANS) The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress alliance appears set to form government as it is leading in over 40 seats in Jharkhand, according to trends in two and a half hours on Monday. The ruling BJP is ahead in 30 seats. A party needs to get 41 seats to form government in the 81-seated Assembly.

The election was held in five phases between November 30 and December 20.

The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 a.m. in all the 24 district headquarters. The maximum rounds of counting will take place at Chatra with 28 rounds and lowest round at two seats — Chandankyari and Torpa. The poll panel has made arrangements for counting at all the districts headquarters. The first result is expected around 1 p.m.

During the high-pitched campaigns Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed nine rallies each, Congress former chief Rahul Gandhi addressed five rallies and his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed one rally.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das is up against his former cabinet colleague Saryu Rai in Jamshedpur East, which the former has been winning this seat since 1995.

The other important seats are Dumka and Barhet from where JMM Executive President and former Chief Minister is contesting. He is pitted against Social Welfare Minister Louis Marandi at Dumka.

Former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajantarik (JVM-P) President Babulal Marandi is fighting from Dhanwar Assembly seat. The AJSU President, who lost the 2014 Assembly poll, is trying his luck again from Silli seat.

The exit polls indicate edge to JMM and Congress alliance. BJP, however, is confident of returning to power.

–IANS

aks-in/