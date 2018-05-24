JMM leads in Jharkhand assembly bypolls

Ranchi, May 31 (IANS) The main opposition Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is leading in both Gomia and Silli assembly constituencies in the Jharkhand bye-elections as counting progresses on Thursday, a poll official said.

JMM candidate Seema Mahto is leading in Silli by over 9,000 votes against All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) President Sudesh Mahto. She has got 65,141 votes after the 12th round, while Mahto has secured 56,126 votes.

In Gomia, JMM candidate Babita Devi is leading by over 9,000 votes over BJP candidate Madavlal Singh after the 12th round of counting. Babita Devi has secured 43,502 and Singh has got 34,452 votes.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Madavlal Singh was leading by over 6,000 votes after six rounds of counting over AJSU candidate Lambodar Mahto in Gomia assembly seat.

While in Silli, AJSU president Sudesh Mahto was leading with over 1,000 votes against Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Seema Devi.

The polling had taken place on May 28. Silli and Gomia assembly seats witnessed 75 and 62 per cent voter turnout, respectively.

In Gomia, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners BJP and AJSU are contesting separately.

While BJP fielded former Minister Madavlal Singh, AJSU fielded Lambodar Mahto, a former state government employee.

JMM’s Babita Devi is the wife of Yogendra Mahto, who was disqualified as legislator after he was convicted and awarded two-year jail-term in a case.

In Silli, there is direct contest between JMM’s Seema Mahto and AJSU President Sudesh Mahto.

Seema Mahto is the wife of Amit Mahto, who lost his membership to the state assembly after he was convicted and awarded jail term in a case.

–IANS

