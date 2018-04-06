JNPT to roll out direct port delivery from May

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) The Jawahar Lal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) is set to roll out direct port delivery (DPD) transport solution next month which will enable exporters and importers to book their cargo sitting in their offices through a technology-backed platform, an official statement said on Monday.

The Shipping Ministry said that about 1,600 importers who have opted for DPD mode of transport will benefit from the process.

JNPT had been working on an innovative transport solution to achieve seamless and faster movement of cargo from the port to respective destinations through Direct Port Delivery.

“Four successful bidders have won the mandate for five routes… A meeting of these bidders was held at JNPT last week to take stock of the preparedness for the roll out of the new system from May,” the statement said.

The routes include from JNPT to Gujarat; to Goa and Bengaluru; to Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Indore and Hyderabad; to Ahmednagar; and to local regions in and around Mumbai.

“DPD is increasingly being accepted as the optimal way of transporting cargo directly from the port to the importers and accounts for close to 39 per cent of the total cargo traffic from JNPT at present,” the Shipping Ministry said.

It added that the new platform would promote easy coordination between port and customers, end to end delivery, faster evacuation of containers from the port area, 24×7 vehicle tracking and container tracking through mobile.

