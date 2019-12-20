JNU admin talks tough on campus violence, calls for peace

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Blaming some students for disrupting normal activities in the varsity, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) authorities have decided to file a police complaint on Sunday evening’s violent incidents that shook the campus.

In a statement issued late on Sunday, the administration appealed for peace, and expressed pain over the injuries sustained by students in the violence unleashed by groups of masked people.

The statement signed by the Registrar, and shared on twitter by the JNU Vice Chancellor, declared that violence will not be tolerated in the campus. In a bid to explain the genesis of Sunday’s events, the statement also described the sequence of events that have unfolded in the university over the past few days.

According to the statement, the winter session was proceeding smoothly since January 1 after winter vacation ended. But since January 3, a group of students opposing the registration process had been preventing students from attending the classes.

On Sunday afternoon too, some masked persons had disrupted the activities on campus and beaten up students and security guards before the arrival of the police.

The statement reiterated the varsity’s resolve to support all students who wish to complete their academic pursuits peacefully in the campus.

–IANS

rag/pvn/rt/vd