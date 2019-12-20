JNU allows students chance to clear Monsoon Semester exams

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration, here on Monday, allowed another chance to students to clear the monsoon semester examinations.

“Those who have not completed their ‘academic requirements of monsoon semester 2019’ will be allowed to provisionally register from January 1 to 5, 2020,” said a notification issued by JNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar.

The winter semester of 2020 would start as per the academic schedule, the V-C said and added, students who couldn’t complete academic requirements in the monsoon semester of 2019, “need to be helped.”

The decision was taken after a meeting of all the three Rectors, Registrars, the Dean of Schools and Chairpersons of Special Centres.

The university would allow candidates, not eligible for registering in the winter semester, to provisionally register for the next session. “All the provisionally registered students are required to complete their academic requirements of monsoon semester by January 20 to keep their registration valid,” said the notification.

Earlier, the university had warned students that they would not be eligible to register in the next semester if they fell short on mandated academic requirements.

“All Deans and Chairpersons will ensure that evaluations, examinations and grading of the provisionally registered students are completed on or before January 20,” said the V-C, who also heads the Academic Council.

According to a circular issued by the Registrar, students, who may find it difficult to get timely signature from programme advisors/supervisors/chairpersons, should approach their respective Dean of the School/Chairperson of the Special Centre to validate their academic clearance.

The V-C said the project funding sanctioned to JNU faculty members by different funding agencies had touched Rs 190 crore.

The university has also introduced new study programmes such as the Schools of Engineering, Management and Entrepreneurship, Special Centres of Disaster Research and National Security.

