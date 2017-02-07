JNU bags ‘Best University’ award from President

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The Jawaharlal University (JNU) has been announced the winner of the third “Visitor’s Award”, presented annually by the President to the “best” central university.

M. Jagadesh Kumar, Vice Chancellor of JNU, expressed his gratitude to the combined efforts of the students and faculty which eventually resulted in its winning the award.

“This is a matter of great delight for the entire JNU community that our university has won the Visitor’s Award for the best central university in the India. This recognition is the result of all students, faculty and staff, and their diligence, hard work and indefatigable efforts,” Kumar said in a statement.

“I am confident and has enormous faith in all of you that in coming years the University would be crowned with many more awards and recognition of achievements,” he added.

The award was instituted by President Pranab Mukherjee in 2015 and was given in the categories of “Best University”, “Innovation”, and “Research”. The first “Best University” was given to the Hydrabad Central University.

The award to the JNU has come following a year during which the university was agitated with hyperactivity — be it the February 9 incident when “anti-national” slogans raised on the campus or the disappearance of a student named Najeeb Ahmed on October 15.

–IANS

