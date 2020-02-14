JNU creates endowment fund, urges alumni to contribute

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Reminding the alumni that JNU had made a “significant difference” to their lives, the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday urged them to contribute to a fund set up to ensure financial help to students from poor families.

At its 284th meeting, the JNU Executive Council on Tuesday gave nod for the creation of the ‘JNU Alumni Endowment Fund’. A target to collect Rs 100 crore by the 2020-end to achieve a degree of financial self-sufficiency for JNU has been set.

In a statement issued by the JNU administration, the alumni were urged to come forward to contribute to the Endowment Fund, which comes in the wake of an ugly face-off with JNU students over increased hostel charges.

“The JNU alumni will agree that the JNU has made significant difference in their lives. It is time for you to think of your alma mater and be a part of its ongoing journey,” the statement read.

The varsity administration said that for the JNU to be amongst the top world universities, it would need to be abreast of latest technology and research facilities and better student accommodation.

But the financial aid to students from the weaker sections remained a priority, it reminded the alumni.

“More importantly, we need to ensure that every qualified student wanting to benefit from JNU education is provided with assistance, particularly if they come from economically weaker sections. All this needs funding,” the statement shared by JNU VC M. Jagadesh Kumar read.

“Let us keep a target of raising Rs 100 crore by this year’s end. Through your continued support in the coming years, let us target to achieve near financial self-sufficiency for our university.”

JNU students and faculty had come out in the streets in November to protest against proposed manifold hike in hostel charges, which they claimed would adversely affect students from weaker sections of society.

