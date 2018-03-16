JNU professor arrested for sexual misconduct, gets bail

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Professor Atul Johri was arrested on Tuesday over allegations of sexual misconduct and granted bail by a local court here, a police officer said.

“He was arrested and produced in the Patiala House court where he got bail,” said the officer.

Johri moved the bail application after the Delhi Police did not seek his custodial interrogation. He was granted bail as he said jail time would hurt his career.

Police has registered eight FIRs against Johri on the separate complaints of nine students who alleged that he sexually harassed them in a School of Life Sciences lab.

Earlier in the day, Johri was detained for questioning.

“Johri’s statement during questioning in eight FIRs and similar complaints by other students were video recorded,” a police officer said.

Joint Commissioner of Police Ajay Chaudhary said: “We have recorded the statements of the complainants. A few more female students have approached the police and levelled similar allegations against Johri. They are being examined.

“The investigation is being closely monitored by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Bhardwaj.”

The arrest came as JNU students continued to protest over delayed action against the professor.

–IANS

sp/him/vm