JNU Students Union poll on September 14

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) The annual election to the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), a traditional Left bastion, will be held on September 14.

The election schedule was released late Monday.

For the last two years, all four top posts in JNUSU have been held by a Left-alliance involving the Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Students Association (AISA) and Democratic Students Front (DSF).

Last year, Left candidates Geeta Kumari, Simone Zoya Khan, Duggirala Srikrishna and Shubhanshu Kumar won the posts of President, Vice President, General Secretary and Joint Secretary respectively.

The last time one of these posts went to a non-Left group was in 2016 when Saurabh Sharma of the ABVP was elected the Joint Secretary.

