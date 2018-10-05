JNU to offer Sanskrit, Pali courses online

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday approved the proposal for launch of three language courses, including Sanskrit, in online mode, in a bid to reach out to wider public across the country.

The three courses will be M.A. (Sanskrit), Certificate of Proficiency in Computational Linguistics and Certificate of Proficiency in Pali.

The decision was taken at the 147th Academic Council meet held on Friday and will be offered by Special Centre for E-learning, opened recently at the varsity.

“JNU is working on developing more such online courses in the near future to make high quality higher education available in JNU to students across the country,” the university said in a statement.

It also adopted the “UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualification for Appointment of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges, 2018” and “UGC (Promotion of Academic Integrity and Prevention of Plagiarism in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2018” in the meeting.

–IANS

vn/nir