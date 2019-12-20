JNU violence: Something sickening about govt, says Priyanka (2nd Lead)

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after meeting the injured Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), here on Sunday, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at Centre and said something was deeply sickening about the government that “allows violence to be inflicted on their own children”.

She said the injured students told her that the goons entered the campus and attacked them. It left many students with broken limbs and head injuries, she added.

In a series of tweets, Priyanka Gandhi said, “There is something deeply sickening about a government that allows and encourages such violence to be inflicted on their own children.”

“Wounded students at the AIIMS trauma centre told me that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons. Many had broken limbs and injuries on their heads. One student said the police kicked him several times,” the Congress leader tweeted.

“India has an established global reputation as a liberal democracy. Now Modi-Shah’s goons are rampaging through our universities, spreading fear among our children, who should be preparing for a better future. To add insult to injury, BJP leaders are all over the media pretending that it wasn’t their goons who unleashed this violence. The people are not deceived,” her tweet read.

Eighteen injured students are admitted there.

Earlier, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also slammed the government over the JNU violence. “The brutal attack on JNU students and teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear. #SOSJNU,” he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, several masked persons, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers on the campus with wooden and metal rods.

Two officer-bearers of the Jawaharal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), including President Aishe Ghosh – who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod, received injuries. They accused the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the violence.

Hostel rooms and lobbies were attacked during the assault. Several vehicles on the roads were also damaged.

Earlier, the ABVP had accused Left-inclined students of attacking the Periyar hostel and injuring many students.

–IANS

miz/rt