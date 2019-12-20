JNU violence: Thousands of students protest across Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 6 (IANS) Kolkata and various districts of West Bengal on Monday erupted in protest against the attack on students and professors of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, as students hit the streets in large numbers blockading roads and railway tracks and shouting slogans railing against right-wing Hindutva forces, like ABVP, BJP and the RSS.

Holding aloft banners and posters condemning the “fascist attack” at JNU, the CPI-M affiliated Students Federation of India led a rally from Presidency University and lit fires at the College Street crossing as a mark of protest.

The Congress’ student wing Chhattra Parishad protested outside the College Street campus of Calcutta University

The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) brought out a condemnation rally from near Presidency University and staged a demonstration by obstructing the College Street-M G Road Crossing.

“We are observing this day as protest day across the nation. The goons have carried out dastardly attack on fellow students. We cannot but protest,” said an AIDSO leader.

Hundreds of Jadavpur University students led by the SFI took out a colourful protest march from the campus. With songs and slogans of “Azaadi” and “Hallabol” on their lips, they went round the campus beating the daffli and clapping in rhythm. A JNU student, who was in the city on leave, also joined the march.

“My friends in JNU are in panic. Also, they are seething in rage after the dastardly attack. I couldn’t sit at home and joined the protest here,” she said.

In West Burdwan district’s Durgapur, the SFI blockaded the rail tracks for some time.

