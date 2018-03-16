JNUTA seeks reinstallation of shifted chairpersons within three days

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association’s (JNUTA) General Body Meeting on Friday demanded the reinstallation of seven Chairpersons and Dean swithin three days otherwise the teachers will launch a ‘Satyagraha’ protest against the varsity administration.

“A call for a protest march has been given for tomorrow (Saturday). Attempts to crush difference of opinion on various academic matters won’t be tolerated. The teachers will go for three days strike from Monday and will also begin a hunger strike,” said JNUTA Secretary Sudhir Kumar Suthar.

JNUTA President Sonajharia Minz said that “there have also been attempts to destroy the reservation policy by blindly applying various rules such as increasing MPhil-PhD minimum cut off marks, delinking the MPhil-PhD programmes and now implementing the UGC notification changing the roster”.

After issuing a notification of removing seven Chairpersons and Deans for not complying or refusing to implement the recent attendance system on Thursday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has been facing protests from teachers and students over the decision.–IANS

umer/vd