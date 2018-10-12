Joaquin Phoenix dons goofy clown costume, make-up

New York, Oct 15 (IANS) After revealing his first look as Batmans iconic nemesis, The Joker, actor Joaquin Phoenix sported goofy costume and make-up for the character.

The Oscar winner wore a neon green wig, tiny hat, and plaid jacket as he paraded around a street here holding a sale sign, reported dailymail.co.uk.The origin story sees Phoenix in the titular role despite Jared Leto most recently playing The Joker in “Suicide Squad”.Apart from Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron and Bryan Callen are also set to star in director Todd Phillips standalone film on Joker.

“Joker” is scheduled to release in October 2019.

