Jockeying for Home, Defence Secretaries job begins (IANS Special)

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) With Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba set to become the 32nd Cabinet Secretary of India, jockeying for the vital job has begun.

Rural Development Secretary Amarjeet Sinha along with I&B Secretary Amit Khare, who is also a favourite for the MHRD Secretary’s job, Rajeev Kumar, C.K. Mishra and Ramesh Abhishek are in the race for one of the big four posts which comes with a fixed two-year tenure.

Almost in parallel, the Defence Secretary’s job will also fall vacant on May 31 with Sanjay Mitra’s superannuation. In the race are Defence Production Secretary Ajay Kumar, Banking Secretary Rajeev Kumar, Environment Secretary C.K. Mishra and Power Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

One of the key positions in the bureaucratic main frame, the Defence Secretary is another of the big four posts.

In the coming rejig, existing Secretaries like DCA’s Avinash Srivastava and AAI Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra are also expected to get better posts.

