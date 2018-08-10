Jodhpur, Marwar cleanest stations: Railway Minister

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Jodhpur and Marwar railway stations in Rajasthan were declared the cleanest in the third cleanliness survey, released on Monday.

Releasing the cleanliness survey report, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said: “Jodhpur has emerged as the cleanest station in A1 station category. Last year, Vishakaptnam was at the first spot,” he said.

He said Rajasthan capital Jaipur is at number two and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh was placed at number three.

The Minister also said that in A category stations, Marwar in Rajasthan topped the list, followed by Phulera in Rajasthan at number two, and Warangal in Telangana at number three.

Goyal also said that the North Western Railway (NWR) topped the list as the cleanest zone.

“NWR was at the eighth spot last year. This year it topped the list, that shows how the team has worked tremendously in last one year,” Goyal said.

The South Central Railway (SCR) was declared the second cleanest zone. The SCR was at the fourth spot last year.

The East Coast Railway (ECR) was placed at the third spot in the cleanest zones.

–IANS

aks/pgh/sed