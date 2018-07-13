Jodie Foster excited to act in her 60s, 70s

Los Angeles, July 15 (IANS) Actress Jodie Foster thinks she will be offered “much more interesting” roles when she is in her 60s and 70s.

“I like to wait. And you know, I’m super-excited to be acting in my 60s and 70s. I think the roles will be so much more interesting!” Foster told theguardian.com.

The “Money Monster” filmmaker said she turned to directing in recent years because she was at a difficult age for acting.

She said: “Being in your 50s is a transitional period for actors – you are not old enough to play the old characters and not young enough to play the young ones, so I felt like, OK, this is my time to direct.

“It’s just what happens – it’s normal. There are just not that many roles for this age. But I anticipated it and I feel like I made hay in my younger years and I can express myself by directing. But once in a while something original comes along that is not just another franchise.”

Foster thinks she could have made more movies but is proud she’d been “discerning” and only worked when projects interested her.

She said: “I was never interested in a career for a career’s sake. I just wanted to tell the stories I find interesting and I was not very good playing the girlfriend, so, nope, I never did that. I just worked when I found something that moved me.

“It’s true, I probably worked less than others, but I’d rather be more discerning. The industry has changed a lot recently, with the end of the studio system, the rise of superheroes and streaming. But the only thing I trust is the quality of stories, and I decided I would focus on that.

“Some of my movies have not worked, but at least I held to the same principle. That’s why I’m not the richest actor, or the most successful. But I think I’ve had the longest career.”

–IANS

dc/nv/