Jodie Foster is a beast: Sterling K. Brown

Los Angeles, June 10 (IANS) Actor Sterling K. Brown says he had fun working with actress Jodie Foster on “Hotel Artemis”.

“Jodie is a beast. How often do you get to work with someone who has been doing it for over 50 years and the entirety of their life and has experienced many trends within the industry and is willing to share her expertise and her life experience with you? That’s what I found in working with Jodie,” Brown said in a statement to IANS.

“All of us have different backgrounds with Dave Bautista coming from WWE, Charlie Day with his comedic background, and Sofia Boutella being an all-around badass. There’s something that (director) Drew Pearce was able to synthesise within us all in terms of telling this story. He gave us rehearsal and preparation and he gave us a space where we were excited to create a world we haven’t seen as of yet,” he added.

The action thriller features Foster as a nurse who runs a secret, members-only emergency room for criminals in a near-future Los Angeles that’s torn by riots.

Pearce, whose writing credits include “Iron Man 3” and “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation,” directed from his own script in his feature debut.

“Hotel Artemis” will release in India on June 15. It is being brought to the country by MVP Entertainment.

Brown says he is “always intrigued by different actors”.

“Because sometimes you’ll see people made a choice on something that I would have made and it’s always fun to see people who made choices on something you would have never considered. I saw that with Charlie Day. I saw that with Dave Bautista. I saw that with every actor within the film. It was exciting to be in a scene with somebody new. We all approached it differently but with the same goal in mind.”

