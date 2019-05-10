Jodie Foster’s mother-cum-manager dead

Los Angeles, May 17 (IANS) Actress Jodie Foster’s mother and manager Evelyn Brandy Foster is no more. She was 90.

She died on May 13 at her Los Angeles home from complications related to dementia, her family announced, reports variety.com.

Evelyn also guided the career of her son Buddy Foster, who starred on the 1968-71 series “Mayberry RFD”. She is also survived by daughters Lucinda and Constance.

“Evelyn was without a doubt the strongest person her family has ever met, a champion, a fighter, full of fire and love,” her family said in a statement.

“No one could beat her style, all five feet tall with naturally ‘corkscrew’ hair. Her family will remember those dimple smiles and big hugs and well-placed four-letter words. No one messed with Nana, an original like no other. May she live in all of us forever.”

Her family will mourn her passing privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you look up at the sky, open your arms and say her name, adding, “She would get a kick out of that.”

