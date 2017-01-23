Jodie Marsh slams reality shows

Los Angeles, Jan 24 (IANS) Bodybuilder and model Jodie Marsh has lashed out at reality shows and people “who have sex on TV”.

Marsh slammed reality shows and its contestants on Twitter on January 22, reports dailymail.co.uk.

It began when “Geordie Shore” actress Chloe Ferry recently made a surprise exit from the “Celebrity Big Brother” house.

Taking about her eviction, Marsh, who appeared on the same show back in 2006, said that “people have woken up” to what is and is not acceptable on television.

“On a serious note, I think people have finally realised it’s not actually cool to have sex on TV (unless you’re a porn star),” she said.

Referring further to Ferry’s controversial behaviour in the house, Marsh said: “It’s also not cool to be so drunk that you wet yourself on TV, projectile vomit on TV or crawl around naked and dribbling on TV….”

“And as someone who in the past has done a fair few embarrassing things on TV, you know it’s not cool when even I can’t watch it.”

“RIP ‘Geordie Shore’, ‘Love Island’ and ‘Ex On the Beach’. You had a good run but your time is up. The public have spoken and they want classy,” she concluded.

–IANS

sas/nn/