John Bolton replaces McMaster as National Security Adviser

Washington, March 23 (IANS) US President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that John Bolton, former US Ambassador to the United Nations, will replace General H.R. McMaster to be his new National Security Adviser.

Trump added that the announcement will be effective on April 9, when there will be an official contact handover, reports Xinhua.

“I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend,” Trump said.

Later, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley also tweeted that McMaster’s “selfless courage and leadership has inspired all of us. Most of all, thank you for your friendship.”

The Washington Post reported last week that Trump has decided to sack McMaster and was “actively” talking about potential replacements.

Richard Hass, president of the US think tank Council on Foreign Relations, questioned Bolton’s qualifications.

“A national security advisor must be an honest broker, ensuring the Potus considers all points of view. Second, he is a counselor with his own views… the obvious question is whether John Bolton has the temperament and the judgment for the job,” Hass noted.

Bolton, born in 1949, has served the Reagan and Bush administrations. He has been largely known for his hawkish stance.

He also strongly lashed out at the United Nations, threatening not to pay for the US dues if his requirements were not met.

Trump was said to be “comfortable” with firing McMaster, with whom he has never had personal chemistry.

–IANS

sku/