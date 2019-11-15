John Boyega is sad to bid adieu to ‘Star Wars’

Los Angeles, Nov 18 (IANS) Actor John Boyega, who will be making his final appearance in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, says it’s hard to say goodbye.

In an interview to Total Film magazine, Boyega became emotional while talking about “Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

When asked if leaving the franchise was bittersweet, he said: “Yeah, 100 per cent, because you no longer have the consistency with these people who you have genuine friendships with.”

However, Boyega is pleased that his character has maintained a sense of “mystery”.

He added: “It feels OK, because, with just three films, there’s still a curiosity and a mystery about Finn. There are still certain things that I really don’t know about him. It feels like, ‘OK, cool. It’s a balanced, right time.’

“But if my name was Daniel Radcliffe right now, I’d be like, ‘I’ll be playing this guy for years. Yeah! Somebody take this wand!’ “

–IANS

