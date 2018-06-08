John Cena joins ‘Project X’

Los Angeles, June 13 (IANS) Wrestling star and actor John Cena will replace star Sylvester Stallone in Jackie Chans action-thriller “Project X”.

Scott Waugh is directing it from a script by Arash Amel. The independent action-thriller “Project X” is set at a Chinese-run oil refinery in the Middle East, reports variety.com.

Chan will portray a Chinese private security contractor who is tasked with extracting oil workers from a refinery that has been attacked. He teams up with a former US Marine (Cena) when he learns that the attackers’ real plan is to steal the oil.

Chan will also produce “Project X” along with Joe Tam, Esmond Ren and Hans Canosa.

Cena was last seen on-screen in “Blockers” and will star in “Bumblebee” and “The Janson Directive”.

–IANS

