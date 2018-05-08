John honoured to work with Manoj Bajpayee (Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Actor John Abraham says it was an honour for him to work with National Award-winner Manoj Bajpayee in “Satyameva Jayate”.

John on Tuesday tweeted a photograph of himself along with Manoj and wrote: “So much fun and an honour working with Manoj Bajpayee. It’s a wrap for you and my work starts now. Thank you Avinash Gowariker for the picture! ‘Satyameva Jayate’.”

Manoj replied by saying that he misses working with John and being on the set.

“Likewise brother! Missing being on the set with you all already. Good luck with all the fists and the kicks,” he wrote.

The film will release on August 15. “Satyameva Jayate” promises intense action and power-packed dialogues. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment.

-*-

Rishi Kapoor demystified acting for me: Pooja Bhatt

Filmmaker-actor Pooja Bhatt says her “Hum Dono” co-star Rishi Kapoor made acting easy for her.

‘Hum Dono’! Rishi Kapoor — A man and co-star who demystified acting for me when I worked with him back in 1995! Invaluable lessons I carried forward for life! What a joy to have a free-wheeling conversation with him on the flight back from Chandigarh years later!

Rishi replied to Pooja by saying: “I second that, Pooja! So, nice to have travelled together. You made some very valid observations. Looking forward to ‘Sadak 2’ and your web series!”

“Hum Dono” released in 1995 also starred Nana Patekar. It was inspired by the film “Planes, Trains and Automobiles”, starring Steve Martin and John Candy.

–IANS

dc/rb/bg