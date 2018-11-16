John, Ileana unusual, vibrant pairing for ‘Pagalpanti’: Anees Bazmee

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who will be heading to London for the recce of his next movie “Pagalpanti”, says the casting is fresh and he is confident that their chemistry will work wonders.

“John has proved time and again that he is a bankable star and Ileana has done very interesting work even in her previous films. I have worked with them separately in my previous films but both of them will come together for the first time on-screen for ‘Pagalpanti’.

“I believe it is a fresh, unusual and vibrant pairing,” Bazmee told IANS over email.

Ileana has earlier worked with Bazmee in “Mubarakan”, while John was directed by him in “Welcome Back”.

The shooting of “Pagalpanti” will begin in January 2019.

“The film will be shot in London. I am going for the recce in a few days time to close on the exact locations in London,” Bazmee said, adding that as the title suggests itself, the movie is an out-and-out comedy.

The release date will be set eventually.

“My job is to make the film. Releasing it is the producer’s job. On a serious note, I am deciding with my producers about the same and will soon update all my well wishers about the release date,” he said.

