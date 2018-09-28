John Krasinski’s balancing act

London, Oct 2 (IANS) John Krasinski has made for himself as an actor, director and producer. And he says balancing them all is not at all tough.

Asked how he balances everything, Krasinski said: “When you say it like that I get worried, and think how I am balancing it.”

On a serious note, he added: “The reason why I do all these things is because when I got ‘The Office’ I thought I was so lucky and that I didn’t deserve it. So, I started learning everything so that they think i deserve it. I started going in editing bays, directing, writinga Getting a sense of the whole world. I feel when you get an opportunity one should do what it takes.”

Krasinski spoke on his career choices when he appeared at the Prime Video event at Mayfair’s historic Curzon Cinemas here.

He took a break from shooting the second season of ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ to announce new characters including his “new female counterpart, a friend and enemy of Jack, played by Noomi Rapace”.

“She has been amazing, we are lucky to have her. And from ‘House of Cards’ we have Michael Kelly, playing my CIA boss,” he said.

‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’, which hails from the ‘Lost’ duo of co-showrunner Carlton Cuse and writer Graham Roland, Platinum Dunes, Skydance Media and Paramount TV, is a reinvention with a modern sensibility of the famed and lauded Tom Clancy hero, starring Krasinski and Abbie Cornish.

It centres on Jack Ryan (Krasinski), an up-and-coming CIA analyst thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. He uncovers a pattern in terrorist communications that launches him into the centre of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale. It streams on Amazon Prime Video.

On the show, the actor said: “I got lucky by doing a long form of storytelling because it is hard to make a movie with that much incredible material and rich detail.”

