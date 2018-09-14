John Legend, Chrissy Teigen poke fun at each other

Los Angeles, Sep 16 (IANS) Singer John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who have been together for 12 years, celebrated their five year wedding anniversary while poking fun at each other.

For the occasion, Legend and Teigen each shared sweet Instagram posts to each other – but not without some of their usual antics, reports people.com.

“12 years ago today, I met the man of my dreams. And 5 years ago today, we got married,” wrote Teigen, alongside a professional shot of the couple kissing at their Lake Como, Italy wedding.

“We have two babies and some pups and a life I am grateful to have. My everything, I love you and am so proud of the story we’ve created.”

To finish the post, Teigen called out her husband for stealing her thunder.

“But you are an ass for releasing your @nbcthevoice news on my target launch day for real,” Teigen wrote, referring to the news that Legend was joining NBC’s “The Voice” as a judge for season 16.

The announcement ironically came on the same day that Teigen revealed that she was partnering with Target for a kitchen line.

Responding to his wife’s jokingly spiteful banter, Legend posted his own Instagram post in honour of their anniversary.

“What can I say on a day like today?” the father-of-two began the post, alongside a photograph of him and Teigen in formal attire sitting cheek-to-cheek on the floor.

He also included a second photo to the loving message, which was a selfie taken by the musician, featuring Teigen in a red jumpsuit and a smiling baby Luna.

–IANS

nv/sug/