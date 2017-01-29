John Legend slams Trump’s immigration ban

Los Angeles, Jan 29 (IANS) Grammy winning singer John Legend has slammed President Donald Trump’s immigration ban, saying America is “open to dreamers of all races, all countries and all religions”.

Legend took a moment to address Trump’s executive order barring US entry to citizens from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen while presenting a clip from “La La Land” at the 28th annual Producers Guild of America Awards here, variety.com reports.

He said: “Los Angeles is the home of so many immigrants, so many creative people, so many dreamers, and those of us who work in this business have the privilege of shaping how the rest of the world perceives this country we love.

“We are the voice, we are the face of America. Our America is big, it is free and it is open to dreamers of all races, all countries, all religions. Our vision of America is directly antithetical to that of President Trump. I want to specifically tonight reject his vision and affirm that America has to be better than that.”

–IANS

sug/rb/mr