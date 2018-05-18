John Legend stands up for undocumented immigrants

Los Angeles, May 19 (IANS) Singer John Legend has spoken out to defend undocumented immigrants.

The singer, 39, took to Twitter to express his views after President Donald Trump, who he is openly against, branded them “animals” last week, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The powerful message was sent while Legend was still in hospital with his newborn son.

Legend, who has been open about his opposition to Trump in the past, tweeted: “Even human beings who commit heinous acts are the same species as us, not ‘animals’. I’m in the hospital with our new son. Any of these babies here could end up committing terrible crimes in the future. It’s easy, once they’ve done so, to distance ourselves from their humanity.

“But it’s much more honest and challenging to realize they were all babies once and think about what in society, their home life, etc took them from baby to violent gang member. And then to think about collective action we could take to mitigate these conditions.”

–IANS

dc/rb