John Legere to step down as T-Mobile CEO next May: Report

San Francisco, Nov 19 (IANS) John Legere will step down as T-Mobile’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) next May and he will be succeeded by the firm’s President and COO Mike Sievert, the media has reported.

Legere will, however, remain a member of T-Mobile’s board.

Sievert has been the heir apparent as Legere was expected to step down as CEO once T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint is completed. Legere’s contract ends on April 30, 2020, according to a company announcement, NBC News reported on Monday quoting CNBC.

Leger had tweeted that the decision “has been under development for a long time”.

At present, Sievert leads all marketing groups, retail, sales, and customer support groups for T-Mobile and its brands.

Sievert has also been on the T-Mobile Board of Directors for almost two years and worked closely with Legere on the planning of the merger with Sprint.

When T-Mobile and Sprint first announced their intention to merge in April 2018, the firms said Legere would lead the combined business as CEO, with Sievert continuing to serve as President and COO, the report added.

