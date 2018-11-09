John Mayer quits drinking

Los Angeles, Nov 14 (IANS) Singer John Mayer stopped drinking after rapper Drake’s 30th birthday party because he realised he was wasting his potential.

Mayer told Complex magazine: “I have the most amazing last-night-of-my-life-drinking story. It was Drake’s 30th birthday party, and I made quite a fool of myself. It took me weeks to stop doing this every morning I woke up.

“And then I had a conversation with myself. I remember where I was. I was in my sixth day of the hangover. That’s how big the hangover was.”

He added: “I looked out the window and I went, ‘Okay, John, what percentage of your potential would you like to have? Because if you say you would like 60, and you would like to spend the other 40 having fun, that’s fine. But what percentage of what is available to you would you like to make happen? There’s no wrong answer. What is it?’ I went, ‘100’.”

