John Schneider released from jail

Los Angeles, June 13 (IANS) Actor John Schneider, who was jailed after failing to pay alimony to estranged wife Elvira, has been released.

“The Dukes of Hazzard” star was arrested on Tuesday and was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail but thanks to California’s overcrowded prison system, he was released hours later, reports people.com.

Schneider, who famously played Bo Duke on “The Dukes of Hazzard”, was sentenced to three days in the prison for not paying over $150,000 in delinquent alimony due to his estranged wife, Elvira “Elly” Schneider, by mid-March.

In addition to the jail time, John, 58, was also ordered to complete 240 hours of community service, which he will still have to complete, according to TMZ.

In February, the outlet reported that a judge gave him until March 14 to pay more than $150,000 in support to Elvira.

Elvira filed for divorce on November 14, 2014, after 21 years of marriage. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, according to court documents.

