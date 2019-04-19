John Singleton in coma following major stroke

Los Angeles, April 26 (IANS) Oscar-nominated director John Singleton is in a coma after suffering a major stroke more than a week ago, according to court documents filed by the filmmaker’s mother.

Shelia Ward filed the documents, in which she seeks conservatorship, on Thursday, reports cnn.com. The documents state that Singleton is “currently hospitalised in a coma and is unable to provide for his personal needs” or “manage his financial resources”.

Singleton’s family had previously confirmed he suffered a stroke on April 17 but did not elaborate on his condition.

The court filing states that at the time of his stroke, Singleton was “engaged in several business projects” and was about to sign “a lucrative settlement agreement”.

The 51-year-old, who was the first black filmmaker nominated for the best director Oscar award, is known for films like “Boyz n the Hood” and “Poetic Justice”.

A show he co-created for the FX Network, “Snowfall”, was renewed last year for a third season.

Singleton’s peers and colleagues have expressed their affection. “Showing love/support for a fellow black director from LA. He is a lovely man. Pray with me,” filmmaker Ava DuVernay tweeted.

