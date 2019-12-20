John Travolta ditches bald look for ‘Grease’ screening
Los Angeles, Dec 21 (IANS) Actor John Travolta has been rocking the bald look for quite some time, and he recently surprised fans by stepping out with a head full of hair.
It happened when Travolta along with his “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton-John recreated looks of Sandy and Danny from the hit 1978 teen film for a special movie screening in Florida.
“First time in costume since we made the movie! So excited,” Olivia wrote as she posted the image.
Olivia was seen wearing a “good Sandy” outfit with a yellow midi-skirt and cardigan over a white shirt and flat shoes, while Travolta went for Danny Zuko’s iconic quiff hairstyle and leather jacket look. But what caught attention was Travolta’s hair.
After flaunting bald for about a year, Travolta surprised his fans with the new look.
“Where did you borrow the hair from?” one wrote, while another said: “How did you grow hair?”
“He has his hair back and he looks the same,” one said.
–IANS
sug/vnc