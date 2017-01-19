Johnny Depp thanks fans for support during divorce

Los Angeles, Jan 19 (IANS) Actor Johnny Depp, who recently finalised his divorce from actress Amber Heard, has thanked his fans for their support.

He spoke about this in his acceptance speech at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 on Wednesday night, reports people.com.

While accepting the Favourite Movie Icon award at the show, Depp said: “I came here for one reason tonight and one reason only. I came here for you, the people, who through whatever good times or bad, you know, have stood by me, trusted me. Thank you.”

He added: “You’ve very, very graciously invited me here tonight. I appreciate that very much — you have no idea how much I appreciate it.”

Depp was married to Heard for 15 months before she filed for divorce in May 2016 and accused him of prolonged domestic abuse.

The divorce was finally settled on January 13, with a Los Angeles judge finalising the pair’s previously agreed upon $7 million divorce settlement, which was to be donated to charity.

–IANS

sas/rb/bg